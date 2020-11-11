Advertisement

Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells after some catch fire

The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June...
The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October 2020. Consumers can check if their doorbell is part of the recall through Ring’s website or app.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:50 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ring is recalling 350,000 of its smart doorbells following reports that some have caught fire, causing minor burn injuries and property damage.

Ring has so far received 23 reports of fire involving its second-generation video doorbells, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. At least eight people suffered minor burns, and there was property damage.

The safety commission says the doorbell battery can overheat if the incorrect screws are used for installation. That can pose fire and burn hazards.

The recalled doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October this year. Consumers can check if their doorbell is part of the recall through Ring’s website or app.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
Belvidere man killed in motorcycle crash in Marengo
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Rockford man charged in shooting death of 3-year-old boy
The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended open burn during windy conditions. No...
100 acres burned in DeKalb field fire
Pfizer COVID vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine could be difficult to store in Stateline, experts say
Sunday afternoon two cars collide at the intersection of E. State St. and Shaw road in Belvidere.
Four people injured in two car accident in Belvidere

Latest News

For more than a week, El Paso County has averaged 1,000 patients a day in the hospital, and the...
Hospital workers struggle to keep up with COVID-19 outbreak in El Paso
The move, which reverses long-standing policy at the Justice Department, allows federal...
AG Barr tells DOJ to investigate allegations of voter fraud
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread...
Face masks also protect wearer from COVID-19, says CDC in updated guidance
Post Office closed for Veterans Day