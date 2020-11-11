Record warmth, severe storms now a thing of the past

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As much as we would’ve liked it to be the case, we knew it couldn’t last forever. Our unprecedented stretch of record warmth is now behind us, and we’re now getting a swift reminder that it is, indeed, still November. For an eighth straight day, temperatures reached the 70s in the Stateline, though that’s to be the final such day of 2020. Nonetheless, it’s been an incredible stretch of weather, one that has dramatically rewritten the meteorological history books here.

Tuesday's 8th straight day in the 70s will be the last one, without a doubt. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The recent spell of warmth dramatically rewrote the record books here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A powerful storm system made for quite an eventful afternoon in the Stateline, and has ushered in significant changes to our meteorological landscape. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms swept through the region ahead of our cold front, and causing significant, widespread damage over much of the region.

Tuesday's storms brought widespread damage to a large portion of the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Interestingly enough, Tuesday’s storms come on the 45th anniversary of The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald on Lake Superior. More fascinating are the similarities in the track and intensity of that storm system and the ones that raced through the Stateline Tuesday! Below, you’ll find a side-by-side comparison of the two storms’ tracks.

It's fascinating to see just how similar the tracks of Tuesday's storm was to the storm that sunk the Edmund Fitzgerald. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms are now behind us, and colder air is sweeping in on the heels of gusty westerly winds, which will ultimately send temperatures crashing from Tuesday Afternoon’s mid-70s to overnight lows near freezing!

It's an understatement to say Tuesday's cold front's a strong one. Temperatures will fall more than 40° in a matter of hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the time we awake Wednesday Morning, temperatures will have fallen into the lower 30s with wind chills in the 20s. And, even though sunshine’s promised from start to finish Wednesday, temps won’t reach out of the 40s. Thankfully, winds will be much more calm, and thus wind chills won’t be much of a concern.

By Wednesday Morning, temperatures will have fallen into the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though the sun will be out in full force Wednesday, temperatures will struggle all day long. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.