President Trump says he’s “preparing to win” Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (WMTV) - President Donald Trump asserted Wednesday morning that his campaign is ready to claim victory in the Badger State - despite unofficial results showing him trailing by more than 20,000 votes and the state’s top election official dismissing allegations of voting irregularities.

In a tweet Wednesday, the president referenced the final Washington Post/ABC poll showing him down by 17 points and said “in fact, on Election Day, the race was even - & we are now preparing to win the state.”

The Fake Pollsters at @ABC/@washingtonpost produced a possibly illegal suppression Poll just before the Election showing me down 17 points in Wisconsin when, in fact, on Election Day, the race was even - & we are now preparing to win the state. Many such “deplorable” instances!

Republicans are grasping for ways to reverse Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin over President Donald Trump, despite there being no evidence of widespread fraud or voting irregularities in the state. Instead, GOP officials are latching on to minor issues and providing no evidence that any of the problems affected the overall outcome of the election.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe took to the task of debunking them. Associated Press' Scott Bauer listed several of the claims Wolfe pointed out were false, including that no ballots were specially coded by one of the parties, it didn’t matter if someone used pens or markers when they voted, and clerks are allowed to fill in missing addresses for witnesses.

Among the false claims @WI_Elections debunks:



_ No, ballots were not specially encoded by one of the political parties so any illegitimate ballots could be rejected



_ Pens or markers used didn't affect whether ballots counted



_ Clerks can fill in missing address for witnesses — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) November 11, 2020

“We have not seen any credible information to cast any doubt on those unofficial results. ... At this time, no evidence has been provided that supports allegations of systemic or widespread election issues,” she told the Associated Press.

On the same day, Wolfe discussed state voting, the Rock Co. Clerk’s Office also felt it needed to debunk a conspiracy theory about voting in that county. It explained that an error by the Associated Press on election night briefly reversed the results for the President and the now-President-elect. The Clerk’s Office stated the numbers it provided all night were accurate.

“Rock County’s results were posted accurately. This was a media reporting error, not an election system error,” it stated Tuesday.

(Disclosure: The Associated Press provided results to NBC15 for statewide and federal elections. As a result, the numbers may have been inverted on our site for that brief period as well.)

While the polls for Wisconsin were notably off, the Washington Post/ABC poll proved an outlier. Athough the RealClearPolitics average of Wisconsin polls giving the Biden camp a 6.7 percent advantage, six points greater than the final margin of victory.

President Trump gained just 131 votes in a 2016 presidential recount.

