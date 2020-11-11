Advertisement

Post Office closed for Veterans Day

Normal postal services will resume Thursday.
(KNOP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hold on to your letters and packages for a bit because the post office will be closed in honor of Veterans Day.

Starting Wednesday morning, there will be no mail delivery, caller service or post office box service as post office workers take a day off to recognize the brave men and women who have given so much for our country.

Normal postal services will resume Thursday. If it is an emergency, you an use the self service kiosks located at select postal locations.

