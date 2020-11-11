Advertisement

No school for Oregon, Winnebago students due to power outage

No in-person or remote learning for Oregon and Winnebago students on Wednesday.
School closure
School closure(MGN)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO & OGLE COUNTIES, Ill. (WIFR) - As crews work to restore power after Tuesday’s storm, several hard hit communities have canceled school for Wednesday.

In a statement, Oregon School District 220 said: “ComEd has worked through the night to restore power to the area. However, some OCUSD buildings are still without power. Additionally, ComEd has crews working in several places on the Oregon campus. School will be canceled for Wednesday, November 11. No in-person classes, and no remote learning.”

Winnebago Schools also canceled all in-person and remote learning for Wednesday, as most of the village is still without power after strong winds ripped through and downed power lines.

ComEd is working to restore power to nearly 5,000 Winnebago County residents and roughly 2,600 Ogle County residents as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

