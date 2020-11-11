Most of the Village of Winnebago without power

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Winnebago feels the effects of severe weather with widespread damage affecting the region.

“The amount of damage I have seen where the winds picked up is just tremendous," Winnebago Police Chief Jeff White said.

Trees block the roadways vehicles are blown into ditches and a majority of Winnebago remains without power and officials are unsure when it will come back.

“Estimates to damage can’t be told at this point," White said.

“The central part of the town is pretty much out of power," Win Bur Sew Fire Chief Dave Loria said. “I was in the parking lot when it hit and it hit pretty hard.”

Many officials from the region say the severe storm will impact Winnebago in different ways than storms from the past.

“It was just sudden, quick, fast it was seconds I mean it wasn’t even minutes it blew through so fast and so quick that no one really had any time to react," Win Bur Sew Deputy Fire Chief Scott Nailor said.

On Rt. 20, just outside of Winnebago, two trucks ended up in a ditch traveling in opposite directions. In town, signs are ripped in half and some homes are damaged.

“Metal roofing has been ripped off of businesses there are business signs that have been torn down," White said. "It’s hard to tell how many residences have had damage to their residences with trees falling on them.”

White says he knows of no injuries at this time. Emergency crews will work into the night clearing roadways of debris and working on damaged power lines, but most do not know when power will be restored.

“I’ve heard estimates maybe 72 hours I hope that’s not the case," White said.

Both Chief Loria and Deputy Chief Nailor ask people in the community to stay home advising that travel is dangerous with debris in the road and power lines down.

The Winnebago School District announced they will not have in person or remote classes tomorrow because of storm damage to the schools.

