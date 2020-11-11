Illinois Education Association survey shows a third of its members consider leaving the profession

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teachers are under a lot of stress trying to keep up with their curriculum even as things continuously change due to the pandemic.

“We are not against in-person learning at all, we are against unsafe learning,” said Mariah Klein, teacher in Glendale Heights.

The Illinois Education Association surveys 1,300 of its members to see how teaching is going. President Kathi Griffin says the results weren’t so promising.

“Our school boards which do not have backgrounds in infectious disease or in medicine are making decisions based on in my opinion, community pressure,” said Kathi Griffin, IEA president.

Griffin says one-third of surveyed educators have considered leaving the profession.

“They are wonderful kids with wonderful families going through unprecedented trauma. I don’t want to leave but I don’t know what else to do,” Klein said.

Klein says she feels uncomfortable teaching in person.

“Every day I still smile and I’m expected to act like I’m not always worried,” Klein said.

“I don’t want to retire early, but I also don’t want to die,” said Pamela Kramer, teacher in Highland Park.

Kramer works virtually but will need to quit her job if it requires a return to the classroom.

“I’m at an age where if I contracted COVID the complications could be really serious. It could be serious for young and old but I also have a heart condition,”

But Kramer is making light of the situation for now.

“My students see me on a computer without a mask so they know when I am smiling and I see when they are smiling or confused. But a mask covers those expressions. So in a way, I feel closer with my students through a computer than in-person,” Kramer said.

The poll also shows 69% of teachers don’t feel it’s like that schools will be able to safely reopen next semester.

