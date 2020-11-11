Ill. breaks daily COVID-19 case record, 145 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 12,657 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as 145 additional deaths.

“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning Nov. 6, and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately,” according to the IDPH.

The 12,657 COVID-19 cases breaks the previous daily record in the state of 12,623 on Nov. 10.

The deaths reported Wednesday include:

Adams County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

Boone County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s

Carroll County: 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s

Clinton County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

Coles County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

Cook County: 1 male 20′s, 1 male 30′s, 2 males 40′s, 3 females 50′s, 5 males 50′s, 6 males 60′s, 8 females 70′s, 6 males 70′s, 4 females 80′s, 7 males 80′s, 5 females 90′s, 2 males 90′s

Crawford County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

DuPage County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 3 males 80′s

Edwards County: 1 female 90′s

Ford County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 90′s

Franklin County: 1 male 80′s

Grundy County: 1 male 70′s

Hamilton County: 1 female 60′s

Henry County: 1 male 40′s, 1 male 80′s

Jefferson County: 1 male 90′s

Kane County: 1 female 50′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

Kankakee County: 1 male 80′s,

Knox County: 1 male 60′s, 2 females 90′s

Lake County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 90′s, 1 female 90′s

Lee County: 1 male 80′s

Livingston County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

Macon County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

Macoupin County: 1 female 70′s

Madison County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

Marion County: 1 female 40′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

Mason County: 1 female 60′s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

McLean County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

Morgan County: 1 female 80′s

Peoria County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

Pike County: 1 female 70′s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 90′s

Saline County: 1 male 80′s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80′s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

Vermilion County: 1 female 90′s

Warren County: 1 male 70′s

Wayne County: 1 male 90′s

White County: 2 males 80′s

Whiteside County: 1 male 40′s, 1 male 70′s

Will County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 2 males 60′s, 2 females 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s

Williamson County: 1 male 80′s

Winnebago County: 2 males 60′s, 1 male 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 523,840 cases, including 10,434 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,464 specimens for a total 8,664,483. As of Tuesday night, 5,042 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 951 patients were in the ICU and 404 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 is 12.4 percent.

“This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On Oct. 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases,” according to the IDPH.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 4, 2020 to Nov. 10, 2020 is 13.6 percent.

“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time,” according to the IDPH.

Seventy-five counties, plus the city of Chicago, are currently reported at a warning level – Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Chicago, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Madison, Marion, Mason, Massac, McHenry, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago and Woodford.

