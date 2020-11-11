Home invader points gun at kids, guns stolen

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a suspect invaded a home on Friday morning.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Linden Road for a report of a home invasion at 9:12 a.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that two kids were in the living room when they heard glass break from a back bedroom window where the suspect had then entered.

The suspect, a Black man 15 to 18-years-old, pointed a handgun at the kids, and they then fled to a neighbor’s home. During the home invasion, two guns and a safe containing loaded magazines for the guns were stolen.

Police are still investigating.

