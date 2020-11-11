Advertisement

Home invader points gun at kids, guns stolen

Police are still investigating.
Home invasion
Home invasion(WCAX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a suspect invaded a home on Friday morning.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Linden Road for a report of a home invasion at 9:12 a.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that two kids were in the living room when they heard glass break from a back bedroom window where the suspect had then entered.

The suspect, a Black man 15 to 18-years-old, pointed a handgun at the kids, and they then fled to a neighbor’s home. During the home invasion, two guns and a safe containing loaded magazines for the guns were stolen.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
Belvidere man killed in motorcycle crash in Marengo
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Rockford man charged in shooting death of 3-year-old boy
Pfizer COVID vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine could be difficult to store in Stateline, experts say
The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended open burn during windy conditions. No...
100 acres burned in DeKalb field fire
Sunday afternoon two cars collide at the intersection of E. State St. and Shaw road in Belvidere.
Four people injured in two car accident in Belvidere

Latest News

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) goes up to shoot past Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett...
VanVleet to host 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive in Rockford
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 11/10/2020
In a landmark expansion project, the City of Rockford will partner with Northern Illinois...
Rockford Promise expands to offer RPS 205 students full tuition scholarships to Northern Illinois University