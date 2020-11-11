Advertisement

Guilford’s Dennis signs with Ohio, reveals she’s joining Bobcats this season

Vikings senior to graduate December 7 and forgo final season
Kate Dennis
Kate Dennis(WIFR)
By Mike Buda
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Guilford senior Kate Dennis signed her NLI to Ohio University on Wednesday before surprising the room with the news that she will graduate early and join the Bobcats this season.

The First Team All-NIC-10 athlete said she will graduate December 7 before making the trek to Athens, Ohio.

“I’m a little bit nervous, but I’m very excited,” said Dennis. “I feel like I’ve put in the time, the energy and the effort to be able to be where I am right now so I’m excited and looking forward to it. It’s coming very fast, but I’m excited."

Dennis received 16 Division I offers, but said she picked Ohio because of the people.

Ohio opens up the 2020-21 season on December 30 in DeKalb against NIU.

