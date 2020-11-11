Dog killed, owner shot in leg before being jailed on warrant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man suffered a gunshot wound and his dog was shot and killed in Rockford on Sunday night.

The Rockford Police Department was sent to the 400 block of Willard Avenue for a report of a shooting victim at 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived, the victim, a 21-year-old man, was standing outside his residence, next to his dog that had been shot and killed.

It was later determined the man had also been shot in his leg, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was then taken to the Winnebago County Jail for an outstanding warrant, according to the Rockford Police Department.

