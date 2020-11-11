Advertisement

Dog killed, owner shot in leg before being jailed on warrant

Police were sent to the 400 block of Willard Avenue.
Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(MGN | MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man suffered a gunshot wound and his dog was shot and killed in Rockford on Sunday night.

The Rockford Police Department was sent to the 400 block of Willard Avenue for a report of a shooting victim at 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived, the victim, a 21-year-old man, was standing outside his residence, next to his dog that had been shot and killed.

It was later determined the man had also been shot in his leg, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was then taken to the Winnebago County Jail for an outstanding warrant, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
Belvidere man killed in motorcycle crash in Marengo
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Rockford man charged in shooting death of 3-year-old boy
Pfizer COVID vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine could be difficult to store in Stateline, experts say
The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended open burn during windy conditions. No...
100 acres burned in DeKalb field fire
Sunday afternoon two cars collide at the intersection of E. State St. and Shaw road in Belvidere.
Four people injured in two car accident in Belvidere

Latest News

A powerful storm leaves most of the Village of Winnebago without power.
Most of the Village of Winnebago without power
Temperatures are to fall more than 40° in a matter of hours.
Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast -- 11/10/2020
Boone County, Illinois
Boone Co. adds 55 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 21.6%
American flag.
Blackhawk Technical College COVID-19 testing site closed for Veterans Day