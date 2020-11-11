Advertisement

Deteriorating shopping center to be demolished

Rockford City Council will spend $300,000 to tear down the old building.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A deteriorating shopping center will soon be demolished in Rockford.

Rockford City Council members pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars in city funding to knock down a structure where they think new business can flourish.

The former K-Mart located on Sandy Hollow Road stood abandoned for years. The Rockford City Council will spend $300,000 to tear down the old building and try and bring in something new.

The money would go toward a sales tax rebate urging the shopping center’s parent company to demolish and leave the location so the spot can be a shopping destination once again.

