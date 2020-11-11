Advertisement

COVID-19 and the cold

According to area experts, it may not always be the best idea to rush to your area testing site.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With cold and flu season at our door, it can be easy to confuse your common illness with COVID-19.

According to area experts, it may not always be the best idea to rush to your area testing site. Experts recommend taking a look at the severity of your symptoms and determine which ones are most prominent.

If you have a runny nose or nasal congestion, a wait in the testing line may not be necessary. However, experts say if symptoms get progressively worse, or if you have a high fever and a loss of taste or smell, then a trip to the doctor is the right move.

