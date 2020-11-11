Advertisement

Boone Co. adds 55 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 21.6%

Boone County, Illinois
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 2,614 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 55 cases were reported on Tuesday.

Of those cases, 26 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 125 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 295 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 530 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 367 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 484 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 393 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 212 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 134 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 54 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 19 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 21.6 percent.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

