Blackhawk Technical College COVID-19 testing site closed for Veterans Day

Testing will resume Thursday at 11 a.m.
American flag.
American flag.(NBC29)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - The community COVID-19 testing site at Blackhawk Technical College will be closed Wednesday in observation of Veteran’s Day.

Testing will resume Thursday at 11 a.m.

“On behalf of Rock County Emergency Management, we honor those that have served our country and those serving our country today. We honor those that will one day serve our country. We recognize with great respect the sacrifices and valor of our veterans. We pray for our soldiers; past, present and future,” Sgt. Kohler of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

