Blackhawk Bank temporarily closing lobby access

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Blackhawk Bank in Beloit is temporarily suspending branch lobby access beginning Thursday, Nov. 12.

To make an in-person appointment, call your preferred banker or branch directly. You may also call 800-209-2616 to be connected with a banker.

Drive-thru, ATMs, Safe Deposit Boxes and Bank-by-Phone options all remain available. Online and mobile banking are also available to make payments, deposit checks, check your balances and transfer funds between accounts.

