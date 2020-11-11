Advertisement

Blackhawk Bank temporarily closing lobby access

You may also call 800-209-2616 to be connected with a banker.
Economic impact of COVID-19
Economic impact of COVID-19(KY3)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Blackhawk Bank in Beloit is temporarily suspending branch lobby access beginning Thursday, Nov. 12.

To make an in-person appointment, call your preferred banker or branch directly. You may also call 800-209-2616 to be connected with a banker.

Drive-thru, ATMs, Safe Deposit Boxes and Bank-by-Phone options all remain available. Online and mobile banking are also available to make payments, deposit checks, check your balances and transfer funds between accounts.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
Belvidere man killed in motorcycle crash in Marengo
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Rockford man charged in shooting death of 3-year-old boy
The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended open burn during windy conditions. No...
100 acres burned in DeKalb field fire
Pfizer COVID vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine could be difficult to store in Stateline, experts say
Sunday afternoon two cars collide at the intersection of E. State St. and Shaw road in Belvidere.
Four people injured in two car accident in Belvidere

Latest News

Post Office closed for Veterans Day
Deteriorating shopping center to be demolished
Long-term effects of COVID-19
COVID-19 and the cold
23 News Anchor Shannon Kelly goes through training with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.
Behind the Badge: A look inside officer training
New records for COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations