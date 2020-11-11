Behind the Badge: A look inside officer training

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Every day police officers are faced with stressful, split-second decisions that can sometimes end in use of force. But how do you train someone to make that choice? 23 News Anchor Shannon Kelly found out firsthand what goes into officer training and when it’s legal to use lethal force.

Now more than ever police officers are under a microscope.

As incidents of police brutality and officer involved shootings make headlines across the nation, many question the training law enforcement go through.

Joey Caravello is a new deputy with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. He believes even with civil unrest unfolding in our country now is the perfect time to get involved in law enforcement.

Now when you know communities are broken up, there’s tension, now is the right time for the right people to step up and show that there’s good people in policing," said Caravello.

Caravello recently started patrolling the streets but not before going through months of rigorous training.

“They throw just about everything at you. It’s a lot of classroom stuff so they really push you. There’s nothing better than scenario training. You can’t predict that so you’re going to get things and you got to roll with it and see how you’re going to react, and do what you got to do.”

To see how I would react I put myself in an officer’s shoes. With the day starting off with a classroom session and learning about equipment, handcuffing and firearms.

Frank Ingardona works in Sheriff’s Office Training Division.

Training is essential and we don’t get enough of it. We train them the best we can and we take it serious," said Ingardona.

One of the most serious aspects of officer training is use of force.

With some basics under my belt it was time to try out scenario training.

“It gets them as ready as we can get them before they go out into the real world and have it for real,” said Ingardona.

In this exercise a scenario is displayed on a screen and my job is to react and resolve the situation. We started out simple by being dispatched to a disturbance involving a drunk man.

Even when the man was waving a bottle at me I never addressed it, something Ingardona says could have had consequences.

We then took things up a notch when I was called to a scene where a suicidal man had a gun. The man turned his gun toward me and I pulled the trigger.

I knew the scenario wasn’t real but making the decision to pull my gun and shoot left me emotional.

“Imagine how emotional it is when police officers get in real shootings? It’s hard. Nobody wants to hurt anybody nobody wants to have to do this. But sometimes your response to resistance, you had to respond to what he put you through,” said Ingardona.

But how do officers know when to make that split second decision that could change their life while possibly taking another?

“There’s parameters we have to hit. In Illinois, I need to make sure that I am protecting myself or others from great bodily harm- that’s when I can use deadly force,” said Ingardona.

Ingardona says compliance also plays a big role.

"I don’t train any of them to become a victim. They’re there to help people and protect the law. If people aren’t listening to them if people are pulling weapons on them people are attacking them that’s what causes this. Our deputies don’t go out and look for this trouble.

While training for worst case scenarios is a top priority for the department they say there’s much more to policing.

“You really do want to help people. You want to change lives. You just want to be that one interaction and they step away and get a new view of police,” said Caravello.

“That’s what it’s all about. Try to get better to make our streets safer and make our community a better community,” said Ingardona.

