Back To Reality, Colder Days Ahead

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Welcome to Veterans Day! Skies will become sunny with west northwest winds 10 - 20 MPH. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 40′s. Clear tonight with lows dropping to the lower 30′s. No big warm up is expected in the days ahead with highs on Thursday in the low 50′s but then low 40′s by Friday. We will see a few cold rain showers on Saturday.

