Aquin seniors fear basketball season is lost

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Diocese of Rockford’s decision to postpone basketball is hitting Aquin like a ton of bricks.

As a junior, Ben Hunzinger watched classmates lose their senior season and now he fears that may be happening to him.

“After seeing last year’s seniors be robbed of their spring semester, it was very enlightening to me to know that I might have my senior semester, but now it’s looking like it’s going to be taken,” said Hunzinger.

For teammates Will Gustafson and Brennan Carlson, this ruling is compounded by the fact that they would normally be getting ready for a state football quarterfinal this week. That is definitely on their minds.

“Thinking about that makes it 10 times worse because you think about it and you’re like, “That would be great to have right now,”” said Gustafson.

“I probably watch a game of football every other day just in my room," said Carlson. "It’s tough just thinking about what could have been. It’s just tough to think about. It’s sad and heartbreaking.”

First year head coach Matt Weik along with his three seniors believe they can still play a season safely, but since that is not happening, they will just have to sit by the phone and wait for it to ring.

“Life’s challenging and it’s going to throw you curve-balls and unfortunately for these kids, they’ve had quite a few curve-balls thrown at them throughout the last six or seven months, but they’re resilient and they’ll continue to wait and see what happens," said Weik. "That’s all we can do at this point.”

