Advertisement

Aquin seniors fear basketball season is lost

By Mike Buda
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Diocese of Rockford’s decision to postpone basketball is hitting Aquin like a ton of bricks.

As a junior, Ben Hunzinger watched classmates lose their senior season and now he fears that may be happening to him.

“After seeing last year’s seniors be robbed of their spring semester, it was very enlightening to me to know that I might have my senior semester, but now it’s looking like it’s going to be taken,” said Hunzinger.

For teammates Will Gustafson and Brennan Carlson, this ruling is compounded by the fact that they would normally be getting ready for a state football quarterfinal this week. That is definitely on their minds.

“Thinking about that makes it 10 times worse because you think about it and you’re like, “That would be great to have right now,”” said Gustafson.

“I probably watch a game of football every other day just in my room," said Carlson. "It’s tough just thinking about what could have been. It’s just tough to think about. It’s sad and heartbreaking.”

First year head coach Matt Weik along with his three seniors believe they can still play a season safely, but since that is not happening, they will just have to sit by the phone and wait for it to ring.

“Life’s challenging and it’s going to throw you curve-balls and unfortunately for these kids, they’ve had quite a few curve-balls thrown at them throughout the last six or seven months, but they’re resilient and they’ll continue to wait and see what happens," said Weik. "That’s all we can do at this point.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
Belvidere man killed in motorcycle crash in Marengo
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Rockford man charged in shooting death of 3-year-old boy
The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended open burn during windy conditions. No...
100 acres burned in DeKalb field fire
Pfizer COVID vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine could be difficult to store in Stateline, experts say
Sunday afternoon two cars collide at the intersection of E. State St. and Shaw road in Belvidere.
Four people injured in two car accident in Belvidere

Latest News

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) goes up to shoot past Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett...
VanVleet to host 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive in Rockford
Durand basketball
Durand becomes second NUIC school to approve basketball
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) dives over the Houston Texans defensive...
James Robinson scores fifth rushing TD of season, Jaguars drop seventh straight
Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson (50) brings down Chicago Bears quarterback Nick...
Bears’ offense struggles yet again in 24-17 loss to Titans