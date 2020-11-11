72 homes sold in Stephenson Co. during Oct.

Advertisement

(WOWT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A new home sales report in Stephenson County shows that 72 homes were sold in the area during the month of October alone.

The homes were sold for as much as $475,000 in one case, with $131,013 as an average sales price in the county. The residences spent 67 days in the market, including the time it takes from an accepted contract to a closed sale, according to Aubra Palermo of Stephenson County Realtors.

There are currently 103 homes available in the county, with an average asking price of $158,314.

Of the 72 home sales, 49 were sold in Freeport.

The prices of the homes sold in Freeport ranged from $15,000 to $415,000, with an average sales price of $106,042. The homes spent 73 days on the market, with closing taking 45 days on average.

Currently, 71 homes are available. The price of the homes available in Freeport range from $10,000 to $700,000 for an average asking price of $116,973.

