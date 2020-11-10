Winnebago Co. hospitals request more beds for surge in COVID-19 patients

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) --- Winnebago County Emergency Management, City of Rockford Emergency Management and the Winnebago County Health Department have requested additional hospital bed sets to manage the surge of COVID-19 patients in local Region 1 hospitals.

“The increasing rate of COVID-19 infection has stressed the healthcare systems in the region and highlights the consequences of unchecked transmission in the community,” the Northern Illinois PIO said in an announcement on Tuesday.

The request is being made from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency through the Regional Hospital Coordinating Center. A bed set includes a bed, headboard with suction and oxygen, HEPA filter, lamp, trunk, tent and chair. The bed set does not include additional medical personnel.

“All entities should be adhering to the Tier 2 mitigations outlined in Executive Order #2020-62 to protect the community. All health systems are working to care for and manage both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients and provide the appropriate level of quality care but the public’s help is needed now,” the Northern Illinois PIO said.

Winnebago County residents need to take the following actions immediately to prevent additional infections:

· Stay home as much as possible.

· Use curb-side and delivery options.

· Limit non-essential travel.

· Do not gather outside of your household.

· Wear a face covering when with those outside your household.

· Wash hands frequently.

· Maintain social distancing.

· If you are sick, stay home.

· Get tested as needed.

· Follow the quarantine and isolation guidelines as provided by the health department to prevent transmission to others.

