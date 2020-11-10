Advertisement

West Suburban Fire Chief retires, be replaced by his nephew

13 of the 22 firefighters are related in the department.
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:10 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After nearly a quarter century of stability atop the west suburban fire department, a changing of the guard, but not a change in the family leading the way.

West suburban fire chief Keith Mesch has announced his retirement after serving the stateline for 24 years, but Mesch says he knows the department has found a capable replacement. That’s because the new chief will be Mesch’s nephew Christopher Gober. If you think that’s rare in this department, think again, that’s because 13 of the 22 volunteer firefighters for west suburban are related.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had," said Mesch. “And other than having my grand kids here, and my wife, it’s the greatest feeling.”

”It’s pretty big shoes to fill but it feels pretty good. I’m honored to be able to continue you know the traditions," said Gober.

