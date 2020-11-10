Advertisement

Ulta to open beauty shops at 100 Target stores in 2021

A sign is pictured at a Target store on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
A sign is pictured at a Target store on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest beauty chain has a deal to place shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021.

Ulta Beauty and Target said Tuesday that the shops will be located next to Target’s existing beauty sections.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The partnership comes as the coronavirus pandemic has upended shopping habits. Customers are increasingly focused on one-stop shopping experiences as a way to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

But the deal could hurt department stores like Macy’s, which had already seen their share of their beauty business eroded even before the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
Belvidere man killed in motorcycle crash in Marengo
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Rockford man charged in shooting death of 3-year-old boy
The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended open burn during windy conditions. No...
100 acres burned in DeKalb field fire
Sunday afternoon two cars collide at the intersection of E. State St. and Shaw road in Belvidere.
Four people injured in two car accident in Belvidere
Pfizer COVID vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine could be difficult to store in Stateline, experts say

Latest News

The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3,...
GOP unveils $1.4T spending bill amid post-election turmoil
The life and legacy of veteran Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat.
Life and legacy of Chief Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat
Amazon is the target of antitrust claims by the European Union.
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta