Thousands of Ogle, Winnebago Co. residents without power
More than 18,000 of all ComEd outages are being reported from Ogle and Winnebago Counties as of 5:05 p.m.
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 20,000 ComEd customers are without power after severe weather nailed northern Illinois on Tuesday afternoon.
This story will be updates as more information comes in.
