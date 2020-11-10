Advertisement

Thousands of Ogle, Winnebago Co. residents without power

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 20,000 ComEd customers are without power after severe weather nailed northern Illinois on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 18,000 of all ComEd outages are being reported from Ogle and Winnebago Counties as of 5:05 p.m.

This story will be updates as more information comes in.

