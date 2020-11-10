Advertisement

Rockton Avenue COVID-19 testing site closed Tuesday

Supplies are expected to be available to reopen at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Sample vials sit at a COVID-19 test site.
Sample vials sit at a COVID-19 test site.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community based COVID-19 testing site at Rockton Avenue is closed for the remainder of Tuesday.

“Due to the rapid influx of testing, the community based testing site at Rockton Avenue has run out of their daily allotment of tests,” according to the Northern Illinois PIO.

Supplies are expected to be available to reopen at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

