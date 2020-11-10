Rockton Avenue COVID-19 testing site closed Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community based COVID-19 testing site at Rockton Avenue is closed for the remainder of Tuesday.

“Due to the rapid influx of testing, the community based testing site at Rockton Avenue has run out of their daily allotment of tests,” according to the Northern Illinois PIO.

Supplies are expected to be available to reopen at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.