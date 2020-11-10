Advertisement

Rockford City Hall unveils a new, veterans only, parking spot

Spot is for active duty and veteran military members.
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Appreciation and commitment to our veteran community. A new installation in downtown Rockford is putting men and women in the military first this Veterans Day.

In honor of Veterans Day, Rockford mayor Tom McNamara unveiled city hall’s first veteran only parking spot. The spot is for any veteran or active service military personnel and aims to make city hall more accessible for those who served our country. Vietnam veteran Stanley Curly Thompson says even this small gesture means so much to the veterans of the Rockford area.

“This gesture to say that we appreciate your dedication it means a great deal and its very humbling it almost leaves me speechless because of what it does it pulls at my heart strings so to speak if you will.”

