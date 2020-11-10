Rock Co. Clerk defends itself against Election Night conspiracy theory

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Clerk’s Office is pushing back on a conspiracy theory about its vote tally on Election Day.

The office, which runs elections in the county, states its reporting was always accurate and it blamed the error which lit the fuse on the bogus allegation on a quickly fixed error by the Associated Press.

“Rock County’s results were posted accurately. This was a media reporting error, not an election system error,” it stated Tuesday.

The Clerk’s Office pointed out that the erroneous report made it onto Fox News. One of President Donald Trump’s sons also appeared to have tweeted about it two days after the election:

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: System 'Glitch' Also Uncovered In Wisconsin - Reversal of Swapped Votes Removes Lead from Joe Biden https://t.co/eDoSbHnkTt — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 10, 2020

It explained the Associated Press made an error in the way it gathered results from the Rock Co. website. As a result, the results for Joe Biden and President Trump were reversed. An AP correspondent noticed the error and the results were corrected within minutes.

(Disclosure: The Associated Press provided results to NBC15 for statewide and federal elections. As a result, the numbers may have been inverted on our site for that brief period as well.)

The Clerk’s Office also directed people to a fact-checking analysis by Politifact which awarded the claim, its worst rating: Pants on Fire.

According to the Rock Co. Clerk’s Office website, the final results were:

President/Vice President Votes Percentage Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 46,649 54.66% Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 37,133 43.51% Don Blankenship/William Mohr 152 0.18% Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Spike Cohen 1,094 1.28% Brian Carroll/Amar Patel 122 0.14% WRITE-IN 198 0.23%

