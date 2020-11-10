Record warmth near finished, cold front to bring storms Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our unprecedented run of warm weather continues early this week, with yet another 70°+ temperature in the books, and a collection of new records set once again!

Among the records put to bed Monday were the warmest low and high temperatures for November 9. The 61° low temperature marks the latest we’ve ever had a low temperature here of 60° or warmer. Similarly, never over the term of Rockford’s 115 year record has a November produced as many 70°+ days as this November’s seven such days, and an eighth straight 70°+ reading’s on the docket Tuesday.

It’s been a windy go of it, though, Monday, with gusts nearing 40 miles per hour at times. Unfortunately, it’s going to get a lot windier over the coming day. A classic high wind setup is coming together which could see wind gusts approach or even top 50 miles per hour. That’s the threshold for pockets of damage to occur!

Not only will the roaring winds perhaps cause belongings to go airborne, they’ll also remove whatever leaves may remain on our trees. We mention this as a call to encourage folks to check any storm drain near your property to ensure leaves aren’t covering them, reason being there’s rain on the way later Tuesday, and should leaves cover the drains, localized flooding’s not to be ruled out.

Spotty and rather isolated showers are possible early in the day Tuesday, though the majority of the area’s to remain dry through the opening portion of the day. Warm southerly winds will send temperatures back into the 70s, despite the presence of a rather thick deck of clouds.

It’s several hours late Tuesday and into Tuesday Evening, generally in the window between 2:00 and 6:00pm, which we’ll watch most closely for severe weather, though the setup is not conducive to be a huge severe weather outbreak. That said, several thundery downpours are assured. The rain’s welcome, though! It hasn’t rained here in two weeks, so the moisture is, to some degree, needed!

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center assesses our severe weather chances as being “marginal” at this point. Gusty winds would be the main severe weather threat, and there’s a very small risk for a brief, weak tornado during that aforementioned 2:00 to 6:00pm window.

The big story beyond Tuesday Afternoon’s gusty storms is the much colder air that follows. Temperatures are to plummet 40° or more over a short period of time between Tuesday Afternoon’s 73° high and Wednesday Morning’s 31° expected low.

Though the temperature plunge will certainly come as a shock to the system, the chill that’s on the way is hardly barbaric! Sure, quite a change from the past week, but actually very typical of what we’re accustomed to see here in mid-November.

