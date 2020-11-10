Quartz Medicare Advantage Plans

Quartz is the only available 5-star healthcare plan in Illinois, and President and CEO of Quartz Dr. Mark Selna encourages those who are not nhappy with their current Medicare plan to switch to a Quartz 5-Star-rated plan at any time.

Quartz’s Medicare Advantage plans can be customized to your needs and include lots of extras. Quartz’s Medicare Advantage product can provide savings of up to $100 per month versus original Medicare through $0 premium plans and reduced copays.

Quartz plans include coverage for medical and hospital costs, and you can get plans with or without prescription drug coverage. Plans also include coverage for dental, vision, and hearing along with fitness benefits and a new feature this year “snow-bird” travel benefits, and much more.

To better serve the Stateline, Quartz has partnered with SwedishAmerican to offer this coverage. With a Quartz Medicare Advantage (HMO) plan, you get access to SwedishAmerican, a local health care system that’s been serving the communities of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin for more than a century.

Not only do Quartz members get access to SwedishAmerican, Quartz also partners with several other top-rated health systems in UW Health, Gundersen Health System, ProHealth Care and new in 2021 - Aurora Health Care. Quartz is based in Sauk City, Wisconsin.

Open enrollment is underway until December 7.

To learn more, visit QuartzBenefits.com/MedicareAdvantage. To learn more about the 5-Star rating, visit Medicare’s website at medicare.gov.

