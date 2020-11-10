Advertisement

Ogle County Clerk’s Office ready to begin retabulation process

The 90th District race between Tom Demmer and Seth Wiggins remains open.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ballot counting isn’t over for the Ogle County Clerk’s Office as an error on election night calls for the retabulating of more than 20,000 ballots.

Ogle County Clerk Laura Cook says her team noticed the error when the vote counts for the 90th district representative race appeared “unusual.” Cook says it was all due to a programming error and that has since been fixed. Cook says it’s all about being transparent with the community.

“We’re going to test every machine as it would have been on Election Day just to be fair and show people that the only problem was that one particular race because I think a lot of people thought maybe it had affected other ones, but it did not," said Cook.

Cook says tomorrow six election judges will being the retabulation process for more than 26,000 ballots, and expects to have results within a few days.

