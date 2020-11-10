New record COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Health Services reported record-high numbers for many of the main daily and weekly coronavirus-related numbers it tracks. Among the new all-time highs set Tuesday were:

New cases in a single day (7,073)

COVID-19-related deaths in a day (66)

Hospitalizations in a day (291)

Average number of new cases per day over the past week

Average number of COVID-19-related deaths over the past week

Total number of people hospitalized (2,003)

According to DHS latest figures, this is only the second time the daily case count breached the 7,000 mark after another record-breaking day three days ago. It tallied nearly a thousand more new cases on each of those days than any day prior to this weekend. That sent the seven-day rolling average, which is designed to smooth out day-to-day spikes to 5,825 new cases per day. That’s higher than any other day prior to that seven-day period.

In all, the state has recorded 278,843 total cases since the pandemic began. Nearly 62,000, or 22.2%, of those cases remain active.

Total tests fell one shy of 20,000 on Tuesday, but despite that relatively high number the percent-positive remain extremely high. More than one in three tests over the past day and the past week have come back positive, DHS figures show.

RECORD DEATHS

The 66 deaths DHS reported Tuesday was two more than the previous high set two weeks ago. However, even with that number included the state was averaging 35 deaths per day over the previous seven days. That number has since grown by 20 percent to its current level of 42 deaths per day.

DHS' report shows 293 people have died over the past week.

Hospitalizations

Of the more than 2,000 patients currently hospitalized by COVID-19, approximately 20 percent of them are currently in an intensive care unit. according to DHS. Beyond the confirmed COVID-19 patients, the agency’s report also showed another 347 people admitted in Wisconsin hospitals were waiting for the results of a coronavirus test.

Nearly one in five patients who are admitted into hospitals right now are there because of coronavirus-related symptoms. Hospitals across the state are feeling the pressures of all of those cases with nearly 90 percent of all beds in the state filled.

Since the pandemic began, 13,230 were admitted into the hospital sometime after testing positive for the virus.

