National blood shortage leaves RRVBC in need of donors

Donors are needed now and will continue to be needed to ensure patients can access blood products throughout the remainder of 2020.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. is experiencing a national blood supply shortage. Blood has a short shelf life and the supply must constantly be replenished.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center is asking anyone feeling healthy and well to schedule a donation appointment as soon as possible, walk in to one of the four donor centers in Rockford, Belvidere, or Freeport to donate, or visit a mobile blood drive this week. All blood types are needed at this time.

RRVBC ended down from their collections goals in August, September and October. They were down 329 units for the month of October and are down 2,000 units since June.

The blood already on the shelves is what saves lives (blood has a 42-day shelf life), which is why maintaining a sufficient blood supply is essential to ensure patients in need receive optimal treatment. The center needs 700 donors a week to fulfill the local need.

Appointments are still preferred and encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed as long as donor centers and blood drives can comply with social distancing requirements. Schedule a donation at rrvbc.org, on the myRRVBC app or by calling 815-965-8751.

