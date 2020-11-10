Advertisement

Mike Pence heading to Florida vacation island

Pence’s office didn’t immediately comment on the trip on Monday.
The vice president spoke to supporters in two North Carolina campaign stops Saturday.
The vice president spoke to supporters in two North Carolina campaign stops Saturday.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — One week after Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence appears ready to take some time off.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Pence is scheduled to travel to Sanibel, Florida, Tuesday through Saturday. Pence has vacationed on the island along Florida’s Gulf Coast several times previously.



The trip comes as President Donald Trump has pledged to continue trying to contest the outcome of the election and as President-elect Joe Biden is ramping up his transition efforts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

