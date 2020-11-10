Advertisement

Man accused of Parmele Street murder makes court appearance

29-year-old Demarcus Latin of Rockford faces four counts of first degree murder after he was identified as a suspect following a suspicious death back in October.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since his arrest, a Rockford man accused of a murder in early October appeared in court on Monday.

Demarcus Latin, 29, was arrested after investigators linked him to a suspicious death on Oct. 12 in the 2100 block of Parmele Street. Latin faces charges of first degree murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He is expected in court on Nov. 19 on unrelated theft charges.

