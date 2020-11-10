Janesville man arrested for alleged 11th OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 60-year-old Janesville man was arrested Sunday for his 11th citation for operating while intoxicated, according to the Janesville Police Department.

An officer noticed a vehicle traveling the wrong way around 3:44 p.m. in a one-way section of West Court Street just east of Center Avenue. The officer conducted a traffic stop and said he observed the man was under the influence of alcohol.

A field sobriety test was performed, and the officer arrested Kelvin Kenny. According to police, Kenny had 10 previous OWI convictions, a revoked driving status and was on probation with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Kenny was held at the Rock County Jail for 11th OWI offense, probation and operating with a revoked driving status.

