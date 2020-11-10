Ill. breaks daily COVID-19 case record, 79 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 12,623 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as well as 79 additional deaths.

“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning Nov. 6, and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately,” according to the IDPH.

The 12,623 COVID-19 cases breaks the previous daily record in the state of 12,438 on Nov. 7.

The deaths reported Tuesday include:

- Adams County: 1 male 70′s

- Bureau County: 1 male 70′s

- Cass County: 1 male 70′s

- Champaign County: 1 female 70′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Clinton County: 1 female 90′s

- Coles County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Cook County: 1 female 40′s, 1 male 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 3 males 70′s, 4 females 80′s, 3 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 2 males 90′s

- DeWitt County: 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Effingham County: 1 male 70′s

- Franklin County: 1 female 50′s

- Fulton County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Grundy County: 1 male 70′s

- Jackson County: 1 male 40′s

- Kane County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80s

- Knox County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Lake County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 70′s, 2 males 80′s, 2 males 90′s

- Macon County: 1 male 70′s, 2 females 80, 1 male over 100

- Madison County: 1 male 60′s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70′s

- Ogle County: 1 male 80′s

- Peoria County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Piatt County: 1 male 80′s

- Pike County: 1 female 80′s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 70′s

- Saline County: 1 female 90′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 90′s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 70′s, 2 males 80′s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70′s

- Wayne County: 1 male 80′s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80′s

- Will County: 1 male 30′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

- Williamson County: 1 female 80′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60′s

- Woodford County: 1 male 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 511,183 cases, including 10,289 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,955 specimens for a total 8,571,019. As of last night, 4,742 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 911 patients were in the ICU and 399 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 3 – Nov. 9 is 12.0 percent.

“This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases,” according to the IDPH.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 3, 2020 – Nov. 9 is 13.1 percent.

“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time,” according to the IDPH.

Seventy-five counties, plus the city of Chicago, are currently reported at a warning level – Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Chicago, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Madison, Marion, Mason, Massac, McHenry, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago and Woodford.

