How to celebrate thanksgiving safely, and surrounded by loved ones

A holiday and coronavirus graphic.
A holiday and coronavirus graphic.(WLUC/CDC)
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanksgiving is usually a holiday where friends and family  gather to celebrate and share a delicious feast, But medical professionals say you should do a few things before attending a big thanksgiving event.

I spoke with Bob Tiballi, an infectious disease specialist at MercyHealth who says it is possible to have Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends as long as those who attend follow specific guidelines. The most important being a Thanksgiving quarantine which should start this Friday. That means staying home and only leaving your house when necessary, like to work or a quick trip to the grocery store. You should also require everyone to wear a mask during the festivities and only remove them when social distanced. Finally Tiballi  recommends when you set your dinner table leave 6 feet of space between each person and have only one person serve the food.

Lower risk ways to celebrate thanksgiving include only celebrating with the people in your household, having a virtual dinner with family and friends or hosting an outdoor dinner depending on the weather.

