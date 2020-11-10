Advertisement

Free car wash offered to vets, active military members on Veterans Day

Extreme Clean Car Wash is offering free car wash packages to any veterans and active military members with proof of ID.
(KWQC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a veteran and need a quick car wash, you may be in luck come Wednesday.

Extreme Clean Car Wash is offering free car wash packages to any veterans and active military members with proof of ID. Starting Wednesday, you can head to their E. State Street location or E. Riverside location.

The owners of Extreme Car Wash say they hope the event will help show veterans how much they are appreciated by members of the Stateline community.

