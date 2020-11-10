Extremely Windy with Severe Storm Potential This Afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Breezy and warm this morning with temps starting in the mid to low 60′s. Wind Advisories take hold noon - 10 PM. South southwest winds 20 - 30 MPH gusting as high as 45 - 50 MPH. Strong to severe storms could quickly swing through 3 - 8 PM with strong winds the primary threat. MUCH colder tomorrow as highs will struggle to make the upper 40′s.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.