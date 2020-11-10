Advertisement

EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data

Amazon is the target of antitrust claims by the European Union.
Amazon is the target of antitrust claims by the European Union.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of using data to gain an unfair advantage over merchants using its platform.

The EU’s executive commission, the bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said Tuesday that the charges have been sent to the company.

The commission said it takes issue with Amazon’s systematic use of non-public business data to avoid “the normal risks of competition and to leverage its dominance” for e-commerce services in France and Germany, the company’s two biggest markets in the EU.

The EU started looking into Amazon in 2018 and has been focusing on its dual role as a marketplace and retailer.

In addition to selling its own products, the U.S. company allows third-party retailers to sell their own goods through its site. Last year, more than half of the items sold on Amazon worldwide were from these outside merchants.

Amazon faces a possible fine of up to 10% of its annual worldwide revenue, which could amount to billions of dollars. The company rejected the accusations.

“We disagree with the preliminary assertions of the European Commission and will continue to make every effort to ensure it has an accurate understanding of the facts,” the company said in a statement.

The company can, under EU rules, reply to the charges in writing and present its case in an oral hearing.

It’s the EU’s latest effort to curb the power of big technology companies, following a series of multibillion dollar antitrust fines against Google in previous years.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
Belvidere man killed in motorcycle crash in Marengo
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Rockford man charged in shooting death of 3-year-old boy
The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended open burn during windy conditions. No...
100 acres burned in DeKalb field fire
Sunday afternoon two cars collide at the intersection of E. State St. and Shaw road in Belvidere.
Four people injured in two car accident in Belvidere
Pfizer COVID vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine could be difficult to store in Stateline

Latest News

Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of ‘Obamacare’
Vacant House fire on 1225 7th Street.
Rockford Fire crews are battling a vacant house fire on 7th St.
Parking spot for active duty and veteran servicemen and women at city hall.
Rockford City Hall unveils a new, veterans only, parking spot