Durand becomes second NUIC school to approve basketball
Bulldogs join Lena-Winslow as IHSA basketball start date nears
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - Durand became the second NUIC school to approve basketball for a November tip-off after a school board vote on Monday night.
The Bulldogs joined Lena-Winslow as the only two to opt in after the IHSA said it would move forward with a season despite the state’s objection.
Practices are scheduled to begin November 16 and games can start November 30.
