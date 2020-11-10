Advertisement

Durand becomes second NUIC school to approve basketball

Bulldogs join Lena-Winslow as IHSA basketball start date nears
Durand basketball
Durand basketball(WIFR)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - Durand became the second NUIC school to approve basketball for a November tip-off after a school board vote on Monday night.

The Bulldogs joined Lena-Winslow as the only two to opt in after the IHSA said it would move forward with a season despite the state’s objection.

Practices are scheduled to begin November 16 and games can start November 30.

