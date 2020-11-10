Dixon High School: 3 people test positive for COVID-19

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon Public Schools 170 sent a letter informing families and staff that three people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter was sent out on Monday. The letter in its entirety is below.

"November 9, 2020

Dear Families and Staff:

This letter is to inform you that 3 individuals at Dixon High School have tested positive for COVID-19. We are coordinating our efforts with the Lee County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread within our school and community. The health and safety of Dixon High School students and staff are our highest priority, and we recognize the uncertainty and concern regarding the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the state and local health departments for best practices and procedures to protect everyone’s health. To prevent further spread of the disease, Dixon Public Schools are taking the following steps:

• Staff members or students who are close contacts to the positive case will not be attending work or school until they are released to do so by Lee County Health Department. If your child was exposed to COVID-19, you will be contacted and given instructions by Lee County Health Department.

• Ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks.

• Conducting a deep clean and disinfection of all areas daily and additional attention to the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

• Continuing our strict adherence to social distancing and hand washing practices during the school day.

We will continue to enforce safe practices to prevent, promptly identify, and respond to potential COVID cases, as follows:

• Students and staff who are ill with COVID-like symptoms will promptly be placed in a separate supervised area away from others until they can be sent home.

• Students are required to wear face coverings at all times, as previously directed and per school policy.

• Staff are required to wear face coverings at all times while in contact with children and other staff in the facility.

• We are continuously sanitizing high-touch surfaces including door handles, stair rails, sink faucets, etc.

• We are teaching students the importance of face coverings, social distancing, and proper handwashing:

o Students are discouraged from sharing personal items, e.g., water bottles. o Students are learning new ways to greet each other without touching.

o Students are reminded to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, and to cover coughs and sneezes.

o Students will be taught to wash their hands frequently and properly, following CDC guidelines on handwashing.

• As we receive more information from the Department of Public Health and other entities, we will implement additional recommendations and guidelines.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. Severe symptoms of COVID-19 include: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face.

Dixon Public Schools, in cooperation with the community, will provide students with a comprehensive educational program that produces well-educated, self-sufficient, and involved citizens.

As always, everyone should monitor their health and stay at home if they develop symptoms. Sick persons should contact their health care provider to determine if testing is needed. Anyone who develops severe symptoms should seek medical care immediately.

If your child has had close contact with a known case of COVID-19, keep the child at home and notify your primary healthcare provider, Dixon High School, and your local health department. We are committed to providing your child and our staff with a safe and healthy environment. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID prevention policies and procedures as we work to help protect your children, your families, and our staff and their families. For any questions or concerns, please contact Dixon High School at (815) 453-4966 or Sherry Hafer, District Nurse, at (815) 453-4966.

Sincerely,

Margo Empen

Superintendent"

