Arrest made in Houston police sergeant’s slaying

HOUSTON (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Houston police sergeant.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the suspect was detained without incident Tuesday on Interstate 10 in west Houston.

Members of the @houstonpolice have taken the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting death of Sergeant Sean Rios into custody without incident on the Katy Freeway.



MTF at press conference at HQ at 5 p.m.



We can all breath a sigh of relief. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 10, 2020

No other information on the arrest has been released, but Acevedo promised more details later Tuesday. Police Sgt. Sean Rios was fatally shot Monday while driving to work on Interstate 45 in north Houston.

He was the second Houston police officer to be killed in the past three weeks and the fourth since December.

