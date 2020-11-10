A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Gun sales are skyrocketing across the country, limiting the supply of ammunition right before gun deer hunt in Wisconsin.

Local gun shop owners say business is booming, but the demand is so high the suppliers can’t keep up.

“You just don’t have the product to support the customers,” Jesse Cartwright, Cartwright Guns & Ammo owner said. “I’ve had this store for six years and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Cartwright said recently customers are leaving the gun shop empty handed.

“We don’t have pretty much anything,” he said.

Cartwright’s gun store was Doug Judd’s, Dodgeville resident, third stop searching for hunting ammunition.

“Figured they weren’t going to have any, just checking,” he said.

“They’re going to have to go re sight in their hunting rifle for a new grain this year if they can even find the ammo at all,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright said the ammo manufactures are not able to produce because of a primer shortage. Other wholesale suppliers are swamped with the high demand, but ammo is not the only thing that’s hard to come by.

“We’re running into the same issues with guns as we are with ammo,” Cartwright said.

He said self-defense handguns are flying off the shelves, and the current climate is triggering the purchase.

“People are frantically trying to getting ammo, people are still hoarding and it’s making it more difficult on everybody else,” he said.

Cartwright said it could be months before the shortage ends.

“There is no foreseeable end in sight,” he said.

Gun shop owners said since the supply is so high, scams are running rampant online. Make sure to double check who you’re buying from and if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.

