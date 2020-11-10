Advertisement

5 more City of Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19

The employees will remain isolated until it is safe for them to return to work.
The employees will remain isolated until it is safe for them to return to work.
The employees will remain isolated until it is safe for them to return to work.(KOLO)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - According to the city of Beloit government, five more city employees tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine.

The employees will remain isolated until it is safe for them to return to work. For privacy reasons, the city will not be disclosing additional details about the individuals' identities. This marks 26 total city of Beloit employees that have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-May.

Contact tracing has indicated the exposures are not an indication of internal spread in the workplace. There is no reason to believe the public was impacted by these confirmed cases.

The employees will remain isolated until it is safe for them to return to work. Visit here for information about the City of Beloit’s reopening requirements.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
Belvidere man killed in motorcycle crash in Marengo
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Rockford man charged in shooting death of 3-year-old boy
The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended open burn during windy conditions. No...
100 acres burned in DeKalb field fire
Pfizer COVID vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine could be difficult to store in Stateline, experts say
Sunday afternoon two cars collide at the intersection of E. State St. and Shaw road in Belvidere.
Four people injured in two car accident in Belvidere

Latest News

CDC
Winnebago Co. hospitals request more beds for surge in COVID-19 patients
Rock Co. Clerk defends itself against Election Night conspiracy theory
More than 16,000 of all ComEd outages are being reported from Ogle and Winnebago Counties as of...
Thousands of Ogle, Winnebago Co. residents without power
A holiday and coronavirus graphic.
How to celebrate thanksgiving safely, and surrounded by loved ones