Winnebago Co. hits 13K COVID-19 cases, 201 total deaths, 17.9% positivity rate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 807 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths from over the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 13,489 from 12,682 on Friday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 17.9 percent.

The total deaths now stand at 201 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 97.3 percent recovery rate.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

There are now 29 areas of concern in the county.

Alden Debes Nursing Home

Alden Park Strathmore

Alpine Fireside

Amberwood Care Center

Carriage Rehab and Health Care Center

Cherryvale Place

Cor Mariae

East Bank Center

Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center

Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

Goldie Flogerg

Highview in the Woodlands

Luther Center Assisted Living

Medina Nursing Center

Milestone

North Pointe Terrace

P.A. Peterson at the Citadel

Prairie View Assisted Living

Remedies Renewing Lives

Riverbluff Nursing Home

Rock River Health Care

Siena on Brendenwood

Stepping Stones

The Atrium

TLC Community Living

Van Matre

Walter Lawson Children’s Home

Winnebago County Jail

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department - Corrections

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

Several schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 714 cases of COVID-19, 224 among teachers and staff with 490 from students.

“Due to the level of community spread of COVID-19, individual schools will no longer be listed in the weekly update. WCHD will continue to include the number of cases in students and staff,” according to Cynthia Hall of the Northern Illinois PIO.

