Unprecedented November warmth to continue, though changes coming into clearer view
Monday likely to be warmest day of the bunch, 80° not out of the question
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to imagine than just one short week ago, many in the Stateline were lamenting how November had gotten off to such a cool start. My, how things have changed! Just one week removed from a “chilly” 51° high temperature, we’ve managed to rack up six straight days with temperatures in the 70s!
Sunday’s 75° reading at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport tied the November 8 record, set previously in 1999. It’s now the fourth temperature record to have been tied or broken during this stretch. But, we’re far from finished!
We’re likely to tack on two more days with temperatures in the 70s to start the workweek. It’s nearly certain we’ll tie or break the record for the warmest high and low temperature Monday, and Tuesday could potentially see more records fall.
In contrast to the early stages of the warm spell, when temperatures fell quickly at night, moisture levels have been climbing lately, and there’s at least a subtly humid feel to the air Sunday Night. Dew points have climbed into the upper 50s to near 60°, and may continue to rise a bit overnight as winds remain steady out of the south.
As a result, temperatures overnight aren’t likely to fall below 60° in the Rockford Metro, and because of this, Monday’s shaping up to potentially be the warmest of the bunch!
While there’s to be quite a bit more cloudiness Monday compared to previous days, the day’s not to be without sun. The big question will be just how much sun we will see. We’re presently forecasting a high temperature of 77° to occur Monday, though if sunshine outperforms the clouds, it’s not crazy to imagine one or two spots reaching 80°.
More clouds will overspread the region Monday Night. The blanketing influence of them will keep temperatures overnight in the lower to middle 60s.
Even though clouds will be dominant Tuesday, the fact we’ll start the day as warmly as we’re expecting should still make another 70°+ temperature very realistic.
Come Tuesday Afternoon, attention then turns to the eventual arrival of a cold front, and a strong one at that. It’s to bring rain, that’s nearly certain, and thunderstorms are also a good bet. At this juncture, a severe threat doesn’t appear to be in play, but a few heavy downpours are quite likely.
Much cooler air follows behind the front, but it’ll hardly be cold! In fact, temperatures should remain around or slightly above normal for the next week and a half.
