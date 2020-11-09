Unprecedented November warmth to continue, though changes coming into clearer view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to imagine than just one short week ago, many in the Stateline were lamenting how November had gotten off to such a cool start. My, how things have changed! Just one week removed from a “chilly” 51° high temperature, we’ve managed to rack up six straight days with temperatures in the 70s!

After a somewhat chilly start to November, we've been riding quite a high in the temperature department of late. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday’s 75° reading at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport tied the November 8 record, set previously in 1999. It’s now the fourth temperature record to have been tied or broken during this stretch. But, we’re far from finished!

We’re likely to tack on two more days with temperatures in the 70s to start the workweek. It’s nearly certain we’ll tie or break the record for the warmest high and low temperature Monday, and Tuesday could potentially see more records fall.

There's a plausible chance that another four records may be tied or broken through Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In contrast to the early stages of the warm spell, when temperatures fell quickly at night, moisture levels have been climbing lately, and there’s at least a subtly humid feel to the air Sunday Night. Dew points have climbed into the upper 50s to near 60°, and may continue to rise a bit overnight as winds remain steady out of the south.

Not only do temperatures remain balmy late Sunday Evening, but dew points are elevated as well. Some would argue it feels a touch on the muggy side! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As a result, temperatures overnight aren’t likely to fall below 60° in the Rockford Metro, and because of this, Monday’s shaping up to potentially be the warmest of the bunch!

While there’s to be quite a bit more cloudiness Monday compared to previous days, the day’s not to be without sun. The big question will be just how much sun we will see. We’re presently forecasting a high temperature of 77° to occur Monday, though if sunshine outperforms the clouds, it’s not crazy to imagine one or two spots reaching 80°.

Should enough sunshine prevail Monday, the 77° forecast high may be a bit conservative. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More clouds will overspread the region Monday Night. The blanketing influence of them will keep temperatures overnight in the lower to middle 60s.

A thick bed of clouds and gusty southerly winds will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 60s Monday Night. The warmer starting point Tuesday will increase the chances of another 70° high. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even though clouds will be dominant Tuesday, the fact we’ll start the day as warmly as we’re expecting should still make another 70°+ temperature very realistic.

We'll likely reach the 70s again Tuesday, even though clouds are to be dominant, and a few showers may roam in spots by midday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Tuesday Afternoon, attention then turns to the eventual arrival of a cold front, and a strong one at that. It’s to bring rain, that’s nearly certain, and thunderstorms are also a good bet. At this juncture, a severe threat doesn’t appear to be in play, but a few heavy downpours are quite likely.

The cold front's arrival will ultimately provide enough spark for several showers and likely a few thunderstorms Tuesday Afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much cooler air follows behind the front, but it’ll hardly be cold! In fact, temperatures should remain around or slightly above normal for the next week and a half.

We can't expect this to last forever, and it won't. Much cooler, albeit seasonable air is due in by midweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

