The Dixon Police Department gives its hallways a much need face lift.(wifr)
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The department  was filled with empty walls and cheesy motivational posters according to officers, but after getting the green light from the chief officers began capturing pictures that they felt best represented what the department stands for. The photo show everything from Dixon police cars, badges and pictures of the town.

Dixon Police Department posted this video on its YouTube channel showing off the remodel and officers encourage you to give the full video a watch and give some feedback in the comments

