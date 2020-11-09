Advertisement

Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico

3,400 cartons are being recalled
Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico under its namesake brand.(Source: Food and Drug Administration)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) – Tanimura and Antle is voluntarily recalling thousands of heads of romaine lettuce over possible e. Coli contamination

The recall appeared on the Food and Drug Administration website.

The grower is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico under its namesake brand.

Each case has between a dozen and two dozen heads of lettuce.

Each head is individually packaged.

The labels say they were packed on October 15 or 16.

The recall is based on a random sample collected and analyzed by Michigan health officials.

There are no reports of sickness linked to the product.

Tanimura and Antle says the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution.

