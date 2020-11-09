Rockford man charged in shooting death of 3-year-old boy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old Rockford man faces multiple charges after the shooting death of a three-year-old boy on Oct. 15.

Octtayges Lamar Shanklin was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, four counts unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a FOID and endangering the life of a child.

On Oct. 15, Rockford Police Department officers were sent to 848 N. Court St. for a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a three-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to a local hospital were he was pronounced dead. During a police investigation, Shanklin was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and the charges were authorized.

“This is a tragedy that no family should have to endure. Gun safety around children is imperative to preventing accidental injury or death of a child," Winnebago County Stare’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said. "Responsible gun ownership saves lives.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.